PVL: PLDT adds ex-Sta. Lucia tandem of Palomata, Prado

Dell Palomata and Jovelyn Prado are the newest members of the PLDT Home Fibr squad. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT Home Fibr continues to make moves ahead of the 2022 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The High Speed Hitters on Monday announced that they have signed towering middle blocker Dell Palomata, and versatile outside hitter Jovelyn Prado to their squad.

Both Palomata, 26, and Prado, 25, previously played for Sta. Lucia in the 2021 PVL Open Conference. The Lady Realtors will be taking a leave of absence from the league this year, however, rendering their players free agents.

For Palomata, signing with PLDT was an easy decision to make as new High Speed Hitters head coach George Pascua was one of her mentors when she played for Choco Mucho in the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship.

PLDT assistant coach Raffy Mosuela is also part of the Philippine Air Force.

"Sumali ako sa PLDT dahil sa coaches," said Palomata, who will be a special guest player for PLDT as she is an enlisted Air Force personnel.

"Naging coach ko si Coach George sa national team, tapos si Coach Raffy kasama ko na sa Air Force kaya mas pinili ko 'yung PLDT. Malaking bagay 'yun para mas ma-enhance pa 'yung talent," she explained. "Iba sila mag-coach sa akin e, mas naipapakita ko pa 'yung talagang kaya ko nung sila ang coach ko."

Palomata and Prado join a PLDT squad that recently added ace libero Kath Arado and veteran middle blocker Jessey de Leon. Multi-awarded setter Rhea Dimaculangan is tipped to continue leading the team.