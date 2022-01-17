PSC releases funds for PH's Winter Olympics campaign

Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the Men's Giant Slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 18, 2018. File photo. Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Monday expressed its gratitude to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for approving the release of P3.3 million for the country's campaign in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller is the country's lone representative to the Beijing Games, scheduled for February 4 to 20.

The Beijing organizers require a minimum six-member delegation that will accompany Miller, who will compete in the men's slalom and giant slalom.

Accompanying Miller are chef de mission Bones Floro, Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation president Jim Palomar Apelar, COVID-19 liaison officer Nikki Cheng, athlete and administrative officer Dave Carter, athlete welfare officer Jobert Yu, and his coach Will Gregorak.

"We are very grateful for the generous support of the POC and PSC inspite of this very difficult time," said Floro. "It is our hope that our continuous participation in sporting events bring some hope and national pride to our countrymen."

Floro will be flying to Beijing on January 27, while the rest of the delegation will follow on January 28. They are expected back on February 18.

The slalom races are set from February 13 to 16 at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing, China.

Asics will be the official outfitter for Team Philippines in the Winter Games, having done the same in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year as well.