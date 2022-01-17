After focusing on beach volleyball in the past couple of years, Dzi Gervacio is set to make her indoor volleyball return with an unexpected team. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dzi Gervacio's highly-anticipated return to indoor volleyball will be with an unexpected team.

F2 Logistics -- a team bannered by former De La Salle University standouts -- announced the signing of the former Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagle on January 10, ahead of their debut in the Premier Volleyball League.

It will be the first time that Gervacio, 30, will be back in the indoor game since 2019, when she played for the Perlas Spikers. Gervacio had focused on beach volleyball since late 2019, winning a Southeast Asian Games bronze medal with the national team.

"The goal mainly is for growth," Gervacio said of her move to F2 Logistics during an appearance on "The Chasedown" recently.

"They say, 'di ba, you gotta push yourself to go outside your comfort zone, and playing under Coach Ramil (de Jesus), under a team whose core is mostly La Salle players… I think that's the most uncomfortable zone that I can be in," she noted.

Gervacio is familiar with De Jesus and her new teammates, having played against the Lady Spikers in the UAAP finals twice during her collegiate career.

Joining a team that is anchored by her collegiate rivals -- the likes of veteran middle blocker Aby Maraño and versatile hitter Ara Galang -- will be "pretty interesting," said Gervacio.

At the moment, they have yet to meet and train in person, after Alert Level 3 was raised in Metro Manila due to a spike of COVID-19 cases. Nonetheless, Gervacio is already preparing for De Jesus' famously strenuous training sessions.

"Right now, since the COVID-19 cases are rising nga, we're just sticking to conditioning muna, which is good also 'cause everybody just got back from the holidays," she noted.

"So, alam naman natin, sobrang matinding magpa-training si Coach Ramil, and it's good for everybody. I'm pretty excited to see everybody on the hard court again," she added.

The PVL has already announced that it tentatively plans to open its 2022 season in February, under a bubble set-up similar to how they conducted the 2021 PVL Open Conference.

It will be the Cargo Movers' debut in the professional league, having begged off from competing last year over injury issues.