WATCH: James Harden makes historic debut for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

James Harden made an immediate impact in his very first game with the Brooklyn Nets, tallying a triple-double in a 122-115 win over the visiting Orlando Magic.

Harden was traded to the Nets after nine seasons in Houston, which saw him emerge as one of the league's best players and win the Most Valuable Player trophy in 2018.

But the end of his tenure with the Rockets was acrimonious, and he was shipped out in a four-team trade after just eight games this season wherein he averaged 24.8 points, 10.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

In his very first game for the Nets, Harden displayed his explosive form in contributing 32 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds.

According to the NBA, Harden is the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double with his new team.

He is also just the seventh player to put up a triple-double in his debut, joining Russell Westbrook, Elfrid Payton, Lewis Lloyd, John Shumate, Nate Thurmond, and Oscar Robertson.

Harden formed a lethal combination with Kevin Durant, who scored a season-best 42 points for the Nets. It was a blazing start to their reunion after last playing together in 2012 in Oklahoma City.

The Nets are still waiting for the last member of their "Big Three" in Kyrie Irving to rejoin the team. Irving was absent for several days for personal reasons.

Brooklyn currently has an 8-6 record in the Eastern Conference.