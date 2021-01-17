PSC's case against alleged payroll cheats heads to Imus RTC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause on the complaint filed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against former employees involved in an alleged payroll padding scheme.

In a 23-page resolution signed by Assistant State Prosecutor Moises Acayan, Sr. Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Fadullon and Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, it was recommended that several counts of qualified theft, attempted qualified theft, cyber-related forgery and computer-related fraud be filed against Paul Ignacio, Michaelle Jones Velarde and Lymuel Seguilla.

As recommended in the DOJ resolution, cases will be filed at the Regional Trial Court of Imus, Cavite.

In July 2020, Ignacio was found to have been allegedly redirecting funds to his own bank account. He used to handle the payroll preparation for the agency.

During the subsequent investigation, two more employees were found to have allegedly been working with Ignacio.

After the alleged payroll padding scheme was discovered, PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez ordered a shake-up and reorganization in the sports agency.

"It is a regrettable incident but it compelled us to fast-track upgrades and consider a second-look at existing processes," he said.

Aside from the NBI, which has been helping the PSC from the onset, Ramirez also revealed that they sought the help of the Office of the Solicitor General and the Anti-Money Laundering Council in ensuring that the funds are returned to the government.