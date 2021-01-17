PBA: RR Garcia signs contract extension with Phoenix

Phoenix Super LPG guard RR Garcia attacks the TNT defense in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - After a solid campaign for Phoenix Super LPG in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, veteran guard RR Garcia was rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

The two sides did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Garcia played 17 games for the Fuel Masters in the lone conference played in the PBA's 45th season, making three starts. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Speaking to the league website, Garcia expressed his gratitude for the trust given to him by Phoenix Super LPG management.

"Masaya ako, kasi nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na maipakita na puwede pa akong maglaro sa PBA," he said.

Garcia has had a journeyman's career since being selected sixth overall in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft. He played for the Batang Pier, Star, San Miguel and TNT, with the Tropang Giga releasing him to free agency after the 2018 season.

He was picked up by the Fuel Masters the following year and has been with the team ever since.

And if Garcia has his way, he would stay with the Phoenix Super LPG franchise for the remainder of his career.

"Eight years na ako sa PBA,halos ilang teams na yung nadaanan ko. Gusto ko dito na ako mag-retiro," said Garcia.

"Nung nag-usap kami ni Coach Topex (Robinson), gusto niya dito na rin ako mag-retiro," he added.