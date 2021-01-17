PBA: Ginebra's Pringle is Best Player of the Conference

Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle is the Best Player of the Conference. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- For the first time in his PBA career, Stanley Pringle is the Best Player of the Conference.

The Barangay Ginebra guard earned the highest individual honor offered at the end of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, after he led the Gin Kings to the championship.

The All-Filipino was the lone conference held by the PBA in 2020, as the league's schedule was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign was held in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga, where games resumed in October after a seven-month break.

Pringle did not make it to the Top Five in terms of statistics, but his case as the league's best was bolstered by Barangay Ginebra's run to the All-Filipino title. The Gin Kings ousted Rain or Shine in the quarterfinals, outlasted Meralco in five games in the semis, and then defeated TNT Tropang Giga in five games in the Finals for their first All-Filipino crown since 2007.

Throughout the conference, Pringle was Ginebra's stabilizing factor. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

"I think all the players are deserving," said Pringle during Sunday's virtual awarding ceremony, wherein the league also recognized the Outstanding Rookie, the Most Improved Player, and other awardees.

"I always believe that you shouldn't really look at stats, unless it's turnovers or field goal percentage," he added. "So I haven't been looking at my stats."

"But as for the award, your teammates are going to put you in a position to win, so it's as much their award as yours. Shoutout to my teammates. Without them, it wouldn't be possible," he stressed.

Pringle won the BPC over the Phoenix Super LPG duo of Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright, TNT's Roger Pogoy and Ray Parks, and TerraFirma's CJ Perez.

Parks had topped the statistical points race at the end of the conference, but barely played in the Finals due to a left calf strain. Abueva finished second in terms of statistics, making an impressive return to the league after a yearlong suspension.

Aside from statistical points, also taken into account in the BPC race are votes from players, media, and the Commissioner's Office.

Pringle also headlines the Elite Five, which takes the place of the Mythical Five for the shortened season. Joining him are Abueva, Wright, Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar, and TNT Tropang Giga center Poy Erram.