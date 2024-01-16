Uratex set to compete in returning WPBA 3x3

WPBA 3x3-bound Uratex Dream. Handout photo.

MANILA — Uratex Dream looks to flex its might as the PBA Women’s 3x3 returns next week.

Coming off a podium finish at the Jumpshot 3x3 International Tournament in Singapore, the Kaye Pingol-starred squad will be among the six squads who are set to compete in the WPBA’s halfcourt title.

Joining the no. 5-ranked women’s 3x3 player in the country, who is also the captain of the Dream, are Sam Harada, Eunique Chan, Shanda Anies, Cecilia Junsay, and April Siat, as they aim to display the same dominance in the local scene.

“It’s a long time coming and we’re happy to be part of the rise of women’s 3x3 basketball on the local front,” said Uratex team owner Peachy Medina.

“We’re just happy to compete and we’ll make sure to give it our all in the WPBA 3x3.”

Completing the list of competitors in the tilt that will start next week at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati are Gilas A, Gilas B, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, and Angelis Resort.

This will be the first time that the PBA’s women’s 3x3 tourney will return since 2016 when former league commissioner Chito Narvasa was still in office.

Previously, all 12 teams of the PBA were represented. Blackwater won the Philippine Cup, NLEX was victorious in the Commissioner's Cup and GlobalPort was hailed as champions of the Governors' Cup.

The first week of the eliminations will be on January 22 to 23, the next will be held at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! on January 29 to 30, and it will conclude on February 5 to 6 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout playoffs that are scheduled on February 19 at Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati.