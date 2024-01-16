The UE boys' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East and National University-Nazareth School are through to the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament.

This, after victories over separate opponents on Tuesday at the Adamson Gym in Manila.

The Junior Warriors swept De La Salle-Zobel, 25-12, 25-17, 25-10, to improve to 10-1 in the tournament. UE roared to a huge lead in the third set, with back-to-back kills by Zyrone Montemayor securing their triumph.

Setters Jeffe Gallego Jr. and Kalel Ronquillo were solid for the Bullpups, which took control from the onset of the match and never looked back.

The defeat sent the Junior Spikers to the brink of elimination with a 4-7 record.

Meanwhile, NU-Nazareth also registered a sweep, this time against the UP Integrated School, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11. The Bullpups hiked their record to 9-2.

University of Santo Tomas remained in the hunt for a postseason berth after a 20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-18 victory over Adamson University.

The Baby Falcons appeared poised to take a one-set lead after back-to-back kills from Tommy Castrodes and Tres Nacario broke a 9-all deadlock in Set 3. They led by as much as six points, 20-14, before the Junior Golden Spikers rediscovered their touch. A spike from Pao Medino and a kill block from Ron Poja eventually completed the comeback for the Golden Spikers for a 2-1 set lead.

UST rode the momentum from their third set fightback to fend off the Baby Falcons in the fourth set and improve to 7-4. Adamson dropped to 5-6, keeping them at sixth place.

The other match saw Far Eastern University-Diliman likewise boost their Final Four bid with their third straight win and ninth overall, 25-1, 25-8, 25-5, over Ateneo (0-11).