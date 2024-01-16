Team Secret celebrate after winning the Predator League title in Manila.

MANILA -- The last time Team Secret won a championship, they were in their bootcamp, as tournaments were held remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After spending months flying to and from South Korea for the VCT Pacific and other tournaments, the Adobo Gang can finally lift a trophy in front of the home crowd, this time at the Mall of Asia Arena after winning the Predator League title.

Franchise members Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco and Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza could not help but feel over the moon as they won it all in front of their countrymen.

"Sobrang lakas since nagstart ang VCT Pacific may crowd na parang marami na din and sanay na kami. MOA Arena na ngayon, 'di ko in-expect na sobrang dami. And sobrang nakakataba ng puso," BORKUM told reporters after their match.

For former Dota 2 player JessieVash, it was all about running it back to his roots. For him, Predator League was a full circle moment after participating in ESL One Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Same lang din sa'kin, hindi pa kami franchise team. Online pa and ang daming support doon and ngayon finally na-meet namin sila and sana magkaroon kami ng meet and greet sa kanila. First natin to mag-LAN pero ang dami naming manalo. Ngayon lang namin makakameet," JessieVash shared.

Filipino Team Secret fans were in for a treat in the Grand Finals match against Japan's FAV Gaming, even getting a knife kill in front of the whole crowd to which the members cherished.

The next season of VCT Pacific will be held from February 28 in Seoul.