Blacklist Rivalry at the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto did not mince his words when he talked about the tenure of the original roster of Blacklist Rivalry.

Fresh from winning the Asia Pacific Predator League Dota 2 title on Sunday at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City, Raven shared his experiences when he was still with the debut squad, which was composed of Karl "Karl" Baldovino, Damien "kpii" Chok, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Carlo "Kuku" Palad.

Pinoy player Nico "eyyou" Barcelon also joined the former team but was eventually replaced.

"'Yung before kasi, sa totoo lang, ang titigas kasi ng ulo ng mga ibang players eh. Parang may mga sarili kaming idea na hindi nagagawa," Raven said to reporters in the postgame interview.

"Tapos dito naman, parang sobrang dali nilang mag-adapt as a team. Kaya parang 'pag nagdi-discuss kami, smooth lang. 'Di katulad before," he added as he praised the newer players of Blacklist.

Only Raven and Tims were retained in the "reinforced" roster – which now features Abed "Abed" Yusop, Kim "Gabbi" Santos, and Carlo "Carlo" Manalo.

Abed ended his long stint in North America, while Gabbi had a short-lived career with European squad Entity, and Carlo switched teams from Execration to Blacklist.

Minimal adjustments were made, Raven said, crediting it to the current "ego-less" Blacklist players.

"Sa tingin ko 'di naman kami masyado nag-adjust. Tsaka sa totoo lang sobrang dali nila mas maging (ka)kampi. Parang... walang ego. Lahat kami talaga nagtutulungan," the Blacklist carry said.

Tims affirmed Raven's sentiments, though he also attributed it to their expertise as Dota 2 professionals.

"Same lang din kay Raven na 'di masyadong nag-adjust kaming dalawa. Kasi experienced players din naman silang tatlo. So madali lang 'yung chemistry," the Blacklist support said.

