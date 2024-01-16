Player of the Week Aurin proves worthy of TNT starting spot

TNT guard Kim Aurin drives to the hoop against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, January 14, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- TNT rookie Kim Aurin is making the most of the playing time that he has earned at the Tropang GIGA.

Finally earning a spot in TNT's starting unit, the former Perpetual Help star was quick to prove that he was up to the task. Aurin played a key role in the victory that allowed the Tropang GIGA to clinch the last quarterfinals berth in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioners' Cup.

Aurin finished with 18 points and hit key baskets in TNT's 116-96 rout of Phoenix Super LPG last Sunday, which ensured that the Tropang GIGA will avoid a playoff against NLEX for the eighth and last quarterfinals spot.

The rookie's timely contribution earned him the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period of January 10-14.

Aurin, 26, is the first rookie to be recognized with the weekly honor this season. He had been drafted 34th overall by Barangay Ginebra and played for their 3x3 team, but he failed to crack the Gin Kings' 5-on-5 lineup and became a free agent.

TNT picked him up and signed Aurin to a six-month contract.

"I think he deserves all the minutes he's getting right now," said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa of Aurin. "Now we're looking at a guy who's probably going to play a little bit more. He deserves what he is getting right now."

Aurin was 6-of-12 from the floor including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the win over the Fuel Masters to emerge as the unanimous choice for the weekly award.