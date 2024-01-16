PBA: Meralco shocks TNT to claim 3x3 Leg 3 title

The triumphant Meralco Bolts 3x3 team. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts are now winners of two legs in the PBA 3x3 Season Three Third Conference.

This, after the Patrick Fran-coached squad shocked their sister-team TNT Triple Giga in Leg 3, 19-18, on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces in Quezon City.

Jeff Manday spearheaded the Bolts’ charge with 12 points and five rebounds, helping Meralco win their second title in three legs so far.

Down by six, 19-13, after a triple by Manday at the 1:22 mark of the game, Triple Giga put up a five-to-nothing spurt which was highlighted by two treys by Ping Exciminiano to get as close as one until the final seconds of the game

TNT was even able to knock down what was supposed to be the title-clinching basket, but their shot was too late as the buzzer already sounded even before Gryann Mendoza was able to release the ball.

The Bolts took home the Php 100,000 cash prize, while five-time second conference leg winners TNT, who are still not able to get one this time, got Php 50,000.

Before this, Meralco ousted the NorthPort Batang Pier in the quarterfinals, 11-9, and MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the semifinals, 21-19.

Meanwhile, TNT dominated Terrafirma Dyip 3x3 in the quarters, 22-9, and escaped the San Miguel Beermen in the semis, 21-17.

In the Battle for Third place, Leg 2 winners MCFASolver salvaged a podium finish after they defeated San Miguel, 15-12, to bring home the Php 30,000 prize.

Tech Centrale moved past the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays in the quarterfinals, 19-10, while the Beermen defeated the CAVITEX Braves in their own q’finals matchup, 22-16.

The Scores: