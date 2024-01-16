Abed Yusop and the rest of Blacklist Rivalry at the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Pinoy Dota 2 star Abed Yusop said that he never had communication problems during his stint with North American teams Shopify Rebellion and Evil Geniuses.

There, the Dasmariñas, Cavite native played with international Dota 2 professionals – Canadian player Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, Danish player Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen, Israeli Tal "Fly" Aizik, and Czech Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek.

In an interview after snagging the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, Abed reflected on his role as an import and compared it with his homecoming.

"Sa mga previous teams ko parang never naman naging issue 'yung communication problem or language barrier," Abed said to reporters.

Nonetheless, the Blacklist midlaner acknowledged that it is easier to relay ideas now that he is playing for a five-man Pinoy team.

"Mas madali akong magbigay ng ideas, mas mabilis 'yung balikan ng ideas," he added.

Abed has been playing overseas since 2017, which started at Team Onyx, a team also based in North America.

The last Filipino squad he played for was Execration in 2016.

Asked whether his ideas are given more weight now that he is back in the Philippines compared to being an import in a foreign land, Abed stressed that each player has a role to embrace.

"For sure naman siguro, pero hindi naman dahil sa outsider ako doon at taga-dito ako. Feeling ko bawat players may kaniya-kaniyang role talaga sa team. Nasa team, coach, captain, players na 'yung ma-figure out 'yung role ko sa team," he added.

In an earlier part of the interview, Blacklist support Carlo "Carlo" Manalo revealed that Abed has taken the helm as leader of the team.

This is unusual because the role as captain is often given to the hard support position, which is always the least priority for gold.

Abed is the position two and a core player – which means he is also meant to earn gold for items.

But given his veteran experience and exposure to international gameplay, Abed has accepted the responsibility as leader of Blacklist Rivalry.

"'Yung captain ng team is si Abed, so basically siya 'yung most of the gameplay gumagawa, tsaka sa decision-making, if meron kaming kailangang pag-decide-an, siya 'yung mostly nangingibabaw sa lahat ng calls," said Carlo.

