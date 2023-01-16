PSC leadership formally passed to Bachmann

The PSC leadership has been formally turned over to new chairman Dickie Bachmann (R) from Noli Eala. PSC photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The leadership of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) was formally turned over to Richard Bachmann on Monday.

This, after a simple turnover ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, where previous PSC chief Noli Eala passed on the chairmanship to Bachmann.

Bachmann expressed his gratitude to his predecessor who served as the 11th chairman of the commission and led the successful return of the Batang Pinoy National Championships grassroots program to face-to-face competition in 2022.

Eala held the post for just four months, having been appointed on August 30. Bachmann replaced him on December 28.

"I would like to thank and honor former chairman Noli Eala for his service and dedication to support our national sports associations and national athletes. I look forward to learning more about the programs that are in the pipeline, as well as those that are already being implemented," said Bachmann.

Eala, for his part, assured Bachmann of his full support.

Bachmann also thanked the PSC workforce who continue to play an important part in the overall role of the agency in Philippine sports, as the PSC celebrates its 33rd anniversary this month.

The PSC was established as the national sports agency by virtue of Republic Act 6847 on January 24, 1990, replacing the Project Gintong Alay.