NBA: LeBron joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite club

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 04 December 2022. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

LeBron James on Sunday became only the second player in NBA history to score over 38,000 points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an elite club.

James reached the milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday [Monday morning in Manila].

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player knocked down a jump shot from the top of the key to reach 38,001 points in his glittering career.

HISTORY MADE 👑



LeBron James becomes only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/uqLckZ9LY0 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023

The "King" is chasing the all-time NBA scoring record held by Abdul-Jabbar, who totaled 38,367 points in his own legendary career.

Second player in NBA history to hit 38k 👑 pic.twitter.com/LG9u8nAN6K — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2023

Entering Sunday's game, James was averaging 29.0 points on 50.3% shooting for the Lakers.

A four-time champion, James has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.