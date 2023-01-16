NBA: LeBron joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite club

LeBron James on Sunday became only the second player in NBA history to score over 38,000 points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an elite club.
James reached the milestone during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday [Monday morning in Manila].
The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player knocked down a jump shot from the top of the key to reach 38,001 points in his glittering career.
The "King" is chasing the all-time NBA scoring record held by Abdul-Jabbar, who totaled 38,367 points in his own legendary career.
Entering Sunday's game, James was averaging 29.0 points on 50.3% shooting for the Lakers.
A four-time champion, James has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.