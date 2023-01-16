Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra dunks the ball against Bay Area in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jamie Malonzo showed why he is such a sought-after talent, as the high-flying forward put together his best effort of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals just when Barangay Ginebra needed it most.

Malonzo was superb in Game 7 of the series last Sunday, putting up 22 points and 17 rebounds in the Gin Kings' 114-99 triumph over the Bay Area Dragons at the Philippine Arena. He scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, where Ginebra weathered a fightback from Bay Area anchored by Myles Powell to enter the final period with a comfortable 95-74 lead.

It was by far Malonzo's best outing of the series, having averaged just 6.5 points and 6.17 rebounds per game in their first six meetings.

"Jamie just had a huge game tonight. Not just in scoring, but in offensive rebounding, blocking shots, running the floor. His energy level was off the roof tonight. He was awesome," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said of their young star.

Ginebra acquired Malonzo in a trade with NorthPort in September, just ahead of the Commissioner's Cup. The former De La Salle University star immediately made an impact for the Gin Kings, averaging 13.6 points -- second in the team -- through the semifinals.

But he was held in check by Bay Area for most of the series before breaking out in the decider. According to Cone, they had issued a challenge to Malonzo ahead of the game, and the forward answered the call.

"We challenged him before the game, and we told him, 'Jamie, you gotta be our best rebounder out there today. You gotta go out there, and you gotta go attack every rebound'," Cone revealed. "We told him, 'There'll be other games where you'll get all the touches.'"

"In another year or two from now, he'll get all the touches and he'll be our superstar. But for tonight, for this particular game, you gotta go out and do all the dirty work. With your great energy, get to every rebound, do whatever you can," he added.

"And he did it exactly that. Usually, you say that to a player, they can't do it. But he did it, and he did exactly that. Wow, great character. Great character win for him tonight. Showed up huge at a big time."

The challenge from Cone and the Ginebra coaching staff was an extra push for Malonzo, who was playing in a Game 7 for the first time in his young PBA career.

"I knew what was on the line tonight, I knew we were representing the country. And I knew I didn't wanna lose, so I left it all out tonight, and it paid off," he said.

"[Coach Tim] wanted me to go out there and get every rebound tonight. I set my mind to that. And I think it helped our team a lot, so I'm happy with how it went, and I'm glad I got it done for coach," he also said.

Having won his maiden PBA championship just months after joining Ginebra, Malonzo is now looking forward to more success -- and to being a more consistent contributor for the Gin Kings.

"I still feel like I'm growing," said Malonzo. "So much left to work on, so much to take on this off-season. Break a couple of weeks. I just want to keep my foot on the gas. I just think I'm getting better every conference."

