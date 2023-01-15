Courtesy: Karl Nepomuceno

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno first found himself on top of the world in Singapore, last January 2021, when he bagged the world title for the first time, and the MVP award to go with that.

Known for his flashy plays, the boy from the Philippines was once known as the "child prodigy" or "KarlTusok."

But everything seemed to crumble after that, as Bren Esports failed to get another chance at the world championship. Once at the summit, he crashed down.

A respite seemed to be the fresh start he needed. In November 2021, he left Bren to go to Echo Philippines and helm a super-team seen to win it all with a vow to finally clinch the championship for the hard-lucked franchise.

With the heavy weight on his shoulders once again, it all cracked as Echo failed to get past the first round of the playoffs in MPL Season 9.

Pride cast aside, and embracing a team player role, he finally tried to use the meta tank junglers, as Echo Philippines breathed new life in Season 10.

In the end, however, they still fell short against Blacklist in the Grand Finals.

"I don't care about stats. I just want my team to win" he said when asked about any chance of becoming an MVP in the world series.

Now, Echo Philippines are the best Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team in the world, as the Orcas defied all odds and dethroned Blacklist International at a much bigger stage -- in the M4 world championships.

"Masarap po kasi sa pakiramdam tapos sobrang lakas po kasi talaga nila, walang nakakatalo sa kanila. Sobrang sarap sa feeling na nanalo kami sa kanila," he said after winning the championship at the Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta.

The world title means a promise fulfilled to Echo.

"Masaya po. Sobrang saya na natupad ko sa kanila yung promise ko na mag-champion. Nung simula paglipat ko sa ECHO sinabi ko na sa kanila yun na kahit sino kampi ko magchachampion tayo," he said.

His teammate, Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales bagged the MVP award. With a good friend on top of that summit, the now two-time world champion has this advice for him.

"‘Wag lang po lumaki yung ulo niya tapos tuluy-tuloy lang po."