Football: PFL season to resume in February

Kaya FC-Iloilo are at the top of the PFL table midway through its 2022-23 season. PFL/PFF photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2022-23 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) will resume on February 18-19, with three matches already set.

The first out-of-town match of the year will be hosted by league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo, who plays third placer Dynamic Herb Cebu FC in the Visayas Derby at the Iloilo Sports Complex on February 19.

The weekend is opened by Mendiola FC 1991 vs United City FC, and Maharlika Manila FC taking on Stallion Laguna FC on Saturday, February 18.

Kickoff times will be announced soon.

A total of 39 matches were played in the first half of the season, with two canceled matches under deliberation by the tournament committee.

The second half of the season will run from February 18 to June 11, with 43 matches still to be played.

Kaya is at the top of the table midway through the season, with 30 points followed by United City (24) and Dynamic Herb Cebu (21). The Azkals Development Team and Stallion Laguna (15 points apiece), Mendiola (6 points), and Maharlika Manila (1 point) round up the standings.

League matches were played outside of Metro Manila for the first time since 2019, with Kaya edging United City, 2-1, at the Iloilo Sports Complex last November 12.

Dynamic Herb Cebu also hosted its first two matches against Kaya and United City at the Dynamic HERB Sports Complex in Talisay, Cebu, while United City FC made its debut at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium against Azkals Development Team and Stallion Laguna.

"The Philippines Football League has already made its return to the domestic football scene last year and we are delighted to have witnessed league matches already played in front of capacity crowds in Iloilo and in Cebu," said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta.

"We hope that this trend reinvigorates fan support when the second half of league action kicks off next month."

The PFF also announced the expansion of the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023 to 16 participating teams with a target of 60 matches to be played from June to September 2023.

The federation will send out invitations to qualified and interested clubs/teams within the coming weeks in preparation for the cup season. A workshop shall then be conducted to discuss all match organizational matters.