

The Panasonic Panthers denied Oita Miyoshi a second consecutive win on Sunday, as they recorded a 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of the Weisse Adler at the Panasonic Arena.

Oita Miyoshi had pulled off a shock five-set win against Panasonic on Saturday, despite an off game from Filipino import Bryan Bagunas who had only six points in the game.

But the Panthers were quick to rebound from the loss, as they handed Oita Miyoshi their 14th defeat of the 2021-22 V.League season.

Bagunas played better on Sunday, making eight of his 19 attacks and adding a block and an ace for 10 points.

However, Emerson Rodriguez -- who had 21 points on Saturday -- was limited to 12 this time around. Kota Mayamada was limited as well, contributing just seven points in the loss.

Kunihiro Shimizu paced the Panthers with 15 points.

Oita Miyoshi dropped to 4-14 in the season, while Panasonic improved to 11-7, good for fourth place in the league.

The Weisse Adler return to action next weekend against the Sakai Blazers (13-5).