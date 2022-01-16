NBA: Spurs topple Clippers with late flurry

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) dribbles against Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Derrick White scored 19 points off the bench and Dejounte Murray added 18 as the San Antonio Spurs scored 14 of the final 16 points to post a 101-94 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

The Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Spurs, playing the second game of a home back-to-back, trailed by five with 7:24 to play but leapfrogged to the lead and the win with a 14-2 run, keyed by six points apiece by Murray and White.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points for San Antonio, with Keita Bates-Diop hitting for 13. Jock Landale, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV hit for 10 points each. Vassell and Landale took 11 rebounds each for the Spurs.

San Antonio played without Jakob Poeltl (back tightness) and Tre Jones (health and safety).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Amir Coffey had 20 points to lead all scorers while Marcus Morris Sr. added 15, Nicolas Batum scored 13 points, and Serge Ibaka racked up 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers.

Los Angeles was missing Paul George (right elbow injury) for the 12th straight game and were without Luke Kennard and Justise Winslow, who are in the league's COVID protocol.

The Spurs led for all except a scant few minutes of the opening period.

San Antonio was down 22-21 after a basket by Batum that ended the first quarter and quickly took charge from the first possession of the second, producing a 12-0 run with White and Bates-Diop doing all the damage.

The Spurs expanded their lead to 16 points, 54-38, after a 3-pointer by White with 3:08 to play in the second period before two Coffey free throws with 43.6 seconds left allowed Los Angeles to close to within 56-47 at the break.

White, playing his first game since Jan. 5, led all scorers with 13 points in the half as the Spurs outshot Los Angeles 45.7 percent to 35.3 percent over the first 24 minutes. San Antonio earned a 28-13 edge in bench scoring in the half.

Coffey paced the Clippers with 10 points before halftime.

The Spurs were up by five points after the third quarter but surrendered the lead early in the fourth as Los Angeles forged an 8-0 run.