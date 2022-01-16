

FC Tokyo bucked the absence of Filipino import Marck Espejo, as they swept the VC Nagano Tridents 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 on Sunday afternoon at the Sumida City Gymnasium in Tokyo.

It was the second consecutive win for FC Tokyo, hiking their record to 6-12 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League.

Espejo was on the team bench but didn't play, after having been limited to one set in FC Tokyo's four-set triumph over Nagano on Saturday. The team has yet to announce the reason for Espejo's absence.

Even without the five-time UAAP Most Valuable Player, FC Tokyo still cruised to victory in just an hour and 12 minutes.

Norwegian outside hitter Jonas Kvalen paced FC Tokyo with 13 points, including two kill blocks, while Yanagimachi Ita added ten markers. Middle blocker Hideyuki Kuriyama scored five of his 13 points on kill blocks.

VC Nagano, which ranks last in the 10-team league, was led by Indonesian import Rivan Nurmulki who had 12 points.

FC Tokyo returns to action on January 22 and 23 against the Suntory Sunbirds.

