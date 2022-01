Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic departs from the Park Hotel government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. James Ross, AAP Image via Reuters.



MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic lost his bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday, with a Federal Court unanimously rejecting his appeal to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title.

"The orders of the court are that the amended application be dismissed with costs", Chief Justice James Allsop said.

