NBA: Andre Drummond, Cavaliers push past Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (left) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Andre Drummond had his second 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season and scored the go-ahead basket early in the fourth quarter Friday night as the host Cleveland Cavaliers held off the New York Knicks 106-103.

Drummond finished with 33 points and 23 rebounds -- the 43rd time he's had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game, the second most among active players behind Dwight Howard (51).

Cedi Osman scored 25 points for the Cavaliers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Damyean Dotson, a former Knick, scored seven of his 13 points in the final 2:46, including a pair of free throws after Julian Randle was whistled for a clear path foul and then a driving layup on the subsequent possession.

Larry Nance Jr. had 14 points for Cleveland, and Isaac Okoro added 13.

Julius Randle scored 28 points while Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points off the bench for the Knicks, who have lost five straight. RJ Barrett contributed 20 points.

An uneventful first half, in which the Cavaliers led by as many as six before taking a 57-55 lead into the locker room, was followed by a run-filled final 24 minutes.

The Knicks scored nine of the first 13 points in the third quarter to take a 64-61 lead before Osman fueled a 19-4 run that gave the Cavaliers their biggest lead at 80-68. Osman scored 10 points during the spurt, including eight unanswered.

The Knicks responded with a 16-0 run spanning the final two quarters. Quickley and Randle had five points apiece before Austin Rivers' driving layup tied the game at 80-80 at the end of the third.

The Cavaliers ended the third by going 0-for-6 with a turnover on their final seven possessions.

Randle hit back-to-back baskets to open the fourth. The Cavaliers then mounted a 9-0 run in which Drummond scored four points, including the basket that put Cleveland up 85-84 with 9:20 left.

The Knicks missed seven consecutive shots before Randle ended the drought with a 14-foot jumper to close the gap to 89-86.

New York got within 98-97 on a jumper by Barrett with 1:52 left. Drummond missed a layup on the next trip up the court but stole the ball from Barrett on the next possession.

Dotson then drew the clear path foul, and the Cavaliers never led by fewer than three the rest of the way.