G League: Fil-Am Jalen Green stays in top 5, Kai off the radar in NBA mock drafts

US-based Filipino Jalen Green remained in the top 5 in mock drafts posted recently on NBA prospects, as homegrown center Kai Sotto was shunned on draft experts' rankings.

Green and G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga ranked third and fifth, respectively in CBS Sports' rankings; in Bleacher Report's list, Kuminga was No. 5 and Green No. 3.

Oklahoma State freshman point guard Cade Cunningham projected as the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Of Green, CBS Sports said: "He's an athletic marvel and shot-hunter whose talent at every level he's played at — including on the Olympic circuit — have been validated."

Bleacher Report added that Green's "ball skills and shooting are catching up to the explosiveness and quickness."

But it said: "Questions about inefficiency, playmaking and defense could cause Green to fall behind Cunningham, (Evan) Mobley, Kuminga and Jalen Suggs, but he won't drop much further.

"(Green's) scoring upside is as high as anyone's in the draft."

Meanwhile, Sotto's name came up in the latest list released by NBA Draft Room at 65th place. ESPN had him at 99th.

"Tall and smooth with an emerging game, Sotto has filled out his frame well over the past few years. He’s looking stronger and quicker and more like an NBA player," NBA Draft Room's note on Sotto said.

New Facts:

Height 7’3

Wingspan 7’5

Continue to WATCH ME WORK — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) January 13, 2021

Sotto, who recently revealed he grew by an inch to 7-foot-3 as he continued to work on his game ahead of his NBA G League debut, has said he would not be affected by mock draft results.

"Continue to WATCH ME WORK," Sotto, also Green's teammate at Ignite, tweeted.

"I think I'm not putting too much attention to the rankings," the former Ateneo high-school standout said in a previous report.

"I know what I'm capable of doing. And, me and my dad, my dad always tells me that, 'Don't think about it too much because you're just gonna focus on your improvement as a player and as a person.' So, for me that doesn't really matter as much."