TNT, Meralco, Cavitex bound for PBA 3x3 Leg 3 q’finals

The Meralco Bolts 3x3 squad. PBA Images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga, the Meralco Bolts, and the CAVITEX Braves are primed to dominate the PBA’s halfcourt scene yet again.

The sister teams ruled in Day 1 of the league’s 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference Leg 3 earlier today at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces, with TNT sweeping their pool and the Braves and the Bolts scoring a pair of wins each.

Triple Giga emerged as victors in Pool A as they defeated the Purefoods TJ Giants, 20-13, and Leg 2 titlists MCFASolver Tech Centrale, 21-10, to get into tomorrow’s quarterfinals knockout stage

MCFASolver also advanced to Tuesday’s festivities after they ousted Purefoods, 21-18.

In Pool B, only the Meralco Bolts are assured of a spot in the knockout rounds.

They triumphed over the San Miguel Beermen, 21-16, and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 22-13. Their game against Terrafirma Dyip tomorrow will formalize the teams from their group who will also get into the quarters.

Terrafirma tallied a win against the Beermen, 21-20, but was tripped by Ginebra, 17-15. A defeat by the Dyip will favor BGSM’s chances, while a win would boost SMB’s quarterfinals hopes.

San Miguel scored a 21-17 win over the Gin Kings, but the sister teams’ tournament lives will be decided by the game between Meralco and the Dyip.

Meanwhile, the Braves moved past Blackwater Smooth Razor, 21-14, and NorthPort Batang Pier, with the same exact result.

The Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays are the second Pool C team which also booked a ticket to tomorrow’s games after they defeated NorthPort, 21-12, and the Braves, 19-18.

The group’s top team will be determined after tomorrow’s game between Blackwater and Pioneer. A defeat by the Smooth Razor will boost the hopes of NorthPort to advance into the next round, but a win may also be meaningless despite both teams being tied with NP at 1-2.

The Batang Pier holds the upper hand as they defeated Blackwater, 20-19.