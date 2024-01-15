Honey Royse Tubino is headed to Choco Mucho, while Alyssa Eroa has signed with Galeries. PVL Media/File.



MANILA -- Teams continue to bolster their lineups ahead of the 2024 season of the Premier Volleyball League.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Monday announced the signing of Honey Royse Tubino, who previously played for the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

"Salute this dynamic soldier-athlete turned powerful open hitter," the Flying Titans said, referencing Tubino's long stint with Philippine Army before she joined the High Speed Hitters.

Tubino scored a total of 99 points for PLDT in the PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference, with 83 attacks, eight blocks, and eight service aces. The High Speed Hitters missed out on the semifinals of the season-ending conference, finishing with a 7-4 win-loss record for fifth place.

The open hitter is the latest acquisition for Choco Mucho, after previously announcing the signings of Mean Mendrez, Bia General, and Mars Alba. They lost Denden Lazaro and Bea de Leon to Creamline and Caitlin Viray to Farm Fresh in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Galeries has inked a deal with veteran libero Alyssa Eroa, who will return to the PVL after a three-year layoff. Eroa last played for PLDT during the league's "bubble season" in 2021.

She joins Shola Alvarez, France Ronquillo, and Renee Mabilangan as Galeries' offseason recruits.

The Highrisers are looking to improve upon a tough debut campaign in the PVL, where they managed just a 1-10 record for 11th place.

