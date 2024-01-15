NBA: Wizards acquire Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers from Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards acquired forwards Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers and a pair of draft picks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala on Sunday.

The Wizards will receive second-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 drafts.

The deal will create cap space in the summer for the Pistons, with forward Gallinari earning $6.8 million and forward/center Muscala $3.5 million. Both are on expiring contracts.

Bagley's contract is worth $12.5 million this season and is guaranteed for the same amount in 2024-25. Livers' deal is worth $1.8 million. He will become a restricted free agent after this season.

Bagley, 24, is averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games (10 starts) this season with the Pistons. The Duke product was the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings and was selected 2018-19 All-Rookie first team. The Kings traded him to the Pistons on Feb. 10, 2022.

Livers, 25, is contributing 5.0 points and 2.1 boards in 23 games (six starts) in 2023-24. Detroit selected him 42nd overall in the 2021 draft out of Michigan.

"Marvin and Isaiah are young players with positional size, high character and a competitive nature who will have the opportunity to further their development within our system and build on the positives we've seen from them," Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome them while also adding draft picks, allowing us to enhance our current roster and continue to position ourselves for the future."

Gallinari, 35, is averaging 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 26 games off the bench this season with the Wizards. He missed all of the 2022-23 campaign due to a torn ACL.

Muscala, 32, is contributing 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24 games (two starts) in 2023-24.

The pair were part of a three-team trade on June 23, 2023 that sent center Kristaps Porzingis from Washington to Boston.

"Danilo and Mike lived up to their well-established reputations as true professionals while providing meaningful contributions on the court during their time with us," Dawkins said.

