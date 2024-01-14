MCFASolver guns for second straight leg crown in PBA 3x3

MCFASolver Tech Centrale. PBA Images.

MANILA — MCFASolver Tech Centrale hopes to bank on their momentum as they gun for a second straight PBA 3x3 leg crown.

Last week’s Season 3 Third Conference Leg 2 titlists are hoping for a repeat tomorrow at the PBA’s half-court league resumes tomorrow at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Brandon Ramirez, Louie Vigil, Yutien Andrada, and Terrence Tumalip return for Tech Centrale as they compete in Pool A alongside TNT Triple Giga and the Purefoods TJ Giants.

Five-time Second Conference leg winners TNT, who are yet to reach the season-ending conference’s finals, will be including Matt Salem in their roster which is composed of Almond Vosotros, Chester Saldua, and Ping Exciminiano.

Meanwhile, last week’s runners-up San Miguel Beermen will open tomorrow’s festivities as they battle the Meralco Bolts at 11 AM.



The Bolts and the Beermen belong to Poo B, and together with them are Terrafirma Dyip 3x3 and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.



Finally, perennial 3x3 powerhouse CAVITEX Braves, the Blackwater Smooth Razor, the Northport Batang Pier, and the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays comprise Pool C.



Only two teams from Pool A and three teams from Pools B and C each will advance into Tuesday’s knockout quarterfinal round as they look to bring home the Php 100,000 grand prize. The runner-up will get Php 50,000, while the third-placer will get Php 30,000.