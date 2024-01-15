Gilas Women headline contenders in Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas Women will be headlining the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 as it returns from February 3-4 in Pasay City.

The Filipina ballers are among the seven local squads which will lock horns in the international half-court tilt that will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Up for grabs is the $3,000 (Php167,000) cash prize.

Also set to compete in the games are Dinoman Hansol of Korea, Owls.EXE and Zoos Tokyo of Japan, Shoot It Dragons of Thailand, and Jumpshot of Singapore.

Japanese squad Tokyo Dime, Korean team Unicle, Royals Basketball of Australia, and Shiv Nadar School of India will also join the festivities to compete in this year’s cast that is supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The inaugural edition of the event was held in 2023 wherein the Macbeth Lady Riots emerged victorious over the Shoot It Dragons in the quarterfinals, Discovery Perlas in the semifinals, and Army Altama in the championship round.

Leading the team was Kacey Dela Rosa who then scored the title-clinching points from the charity stripe.

South Korea's 1Eyehansol, meanwhile, won the Battle for Third place match to bring home the bronze.