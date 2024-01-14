Fil-Am speed skater arrives in Korea for Winter Youth Olympics

Final preparations for the upcoming Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics are underway at Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, South Korea, January 3, 2024. The event will take place in Gangneung and other cities in Gangwon Province from January 19 to February 1, with some 2,900 athletes from 70 nations to participate. Yonhap via EPA-EFE.

Filipino-American speed skater Peter Groseclose made an early arrival in Korea ahead of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The 14-year-old will be competing in the short track’s 500-, 1000- and 1,500-meter races from January 20 to 24, and following him in Gangwon are freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe and cross-country skier Avery Balbanida.

Rabe, 14, will take part in the Slopestyle and Big Air events, while the 16-year-old Balbanida is set for the 7.5-km classic skiing and sprint freestyle set from January 29 to February 1.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and secretary-general Wharton Chan will also travel to Korea to show their support for the Pinoy athletes, and they will be meeting up with Chef de Mission Ada Milby, Philippine Skating Union president Nikki Cheng and Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation secretary-general Jezreel Apelar.

“It’s always exciting for the Philippines to be on any international stage and for us to have three athletes in the Winter Youth Olympic Games,” said Milby, who heads the rugby federation. “It demonstrates the commitment of the athletes to perform on that level.”

The opening ceremony will be held simultaneously at the Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome for the games that will feature 1,900 athletes.

They will be coming in from 79 nations and will be competing in 81 events that are spread over seven sports.

The games will see its conclusion on February 1st.