Dwyane Wade’s legacy to be immortalized with statue in Miami

Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade takes part in the press conference at the Mohegan Sun Cabaret Theater, in Uncasville, Connecticut, USA, August 11, 2023. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE/File.

More than ever, Dwyane Wade’s legacy will be immortalized in Wade County.

It’s official, a bronze @DwyaneWade statue will take its permanent home outside of @KaseyaCenter in the fall of 2024 ⚡️ https://t.co/4hIbgL1ezd pic.twitter.com/BkIA3ylhpo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 15, 2024

This, after the Miami Heat and its president Pat Riley announced that they would be honoring the three-time NBA champion by being the first player in the history of their franchise to get a statue.

Catch Wade's full halftime interview featuring the special announcement from Pat 👀 pic.twitter.com/KxO4lHXNkH — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 15, 2024

Wade was honored on Sunday (Monday morning, Manila time), as the Heat celebrated the 6-foot-4 guard’s 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.

“This is the most special thing in this game,” said Wade in the ceremony which was held during halftime of the Heat’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

“For an individual player to walk away from the game and to look into your body of work, and to know that your body of work is considered a ‘Hall of Fame’ career,” added the fifth overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

Riley then went on to approach his former superstar and showed him a bobblehead of Wade.

“We got a bobblehead right here. You know, what else are we gonna hang from the rafters? We hung a couple of championship banners, we retired your [jersey], so what else are we gonna hang?” teased the ‘Showtime’ Lakers head coach.

“I think we’re gonna put a bobblehead right there,” he jokingly added while pointing at Wade’s retired jersey in the rafters as he revealed the special surprise for the 13-time NBA All-Star.

“Out there will be a statue, eight feet tall,” said Riley. ”We made sure that it’s bigger than Shaquille O’Neal, and it would be the first statue ever that will be here.”

“It is forever, for the greatest [Heat] player in the history of this game.”

The former Heat coach-turned-executive hugged Dwyane and told him when his statue would be put up.

“You know, I Iove you. Next year will be a statue right here.”

The 2006 NBA Finals MVP then bared his thoughts after hearing Riley’s surprise.

“I’m not a person who gets lost for words, I got too many words actually. I didn’t dream of this, so I’m just very grateful,” uttered Wade, who also expressed his appreciation for the Heat governor Micky Arison.

“I thank the Arison family, the Riley family, the city and the state of Miami and Florida, and I can’t wait for families to experience what it’s gonna be like, to kind of have a moment of the culture,” said ‘The Flash’ while Heat fans showered him with MVP chants.

In a separate press conference, the former Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers player went on to tell a childhood story that he now relates to even more.

“When Michael Jordan had a statue in Chicago, that was the first one I've ever seen,” revealed the Chicago native, who attended Oak Lawn in high school.

"To be at this point of my life where I know that the same feeling that I had when Jordan had his statue will be the same feeling kids will have, and to create memories in front of this arena is special,” continued the former Marquette University star.

Wade, who averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in his 16-year NBA career, will be getting his bronze statue later this year or in the 2024-2025 NBA Season, and it will be found outside the Kaseya Center.