Andreij "Doujin" Albar in SEA Games Tekken 7 esports event in San Juan City on December 10, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Andreij "Doujin" Albar has announced that he will be leaving Playbook Esports, where he honed his Tekken career for more than a decade.

"This is Andreij Albar, also known as Doujin, formerly known as PBE Doujin," he said in a video announcement on the team's Facebook page.

"For the past nine years, I have been part of the incredible journey with Playbook Esports. From the local stages to the international arenas, each tournament has been a wonderful chapter that I'm immensely proud of," he added.

While the Tekken 7 2019 SEA Games Bronze medalist did not say his future plans, he thanked his fans for all the support.

"Sometimes, change is necessary for personal growth and new opportunities," he said.