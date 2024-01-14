Blacklist Rivalry in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 14, 2024. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Blacklist Rivalry has no team chemistry problems.

Offlaner Kim "Gabbi" Santos claimed this after their triumphant run in the Asia Pacific Predator League, where they did not drop a single match throughout the $100,000 Dota 2 tourney.

“As of now, sobrang goods ‘yung chemistry ng team. Sobrang laki ng tiwala sa isa’t isa,” Gabbi said to reporters. "Tapos parang kahit magka-mistake man 'yung isa, chini-cheer up namin."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rumors of team chemistry problems were raised by fans after revamped Blacklist was plagued with losses.

They suffered a group stage exit at the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 and got eliminated by Geek Fam at the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: China and SEA closed qualifier.

Blacklist carry Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto even appealed to "Agents" not to be hard on them after their misfortunes.

But they proved the doubters wrong on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena after bagging $65,000 in cash prizes and lifting the Predator Shield.

Meanwhile, team captain Abed Yusop said Blacklist wants to peak "at the right time" while expressing his happiness on their victory against Execration in the finals.

“First of all, siyempre masaya. Pero still, ang Dota season para sa amin, para lang siyang marathon eh. Kumbaga gusto naming mag-peak at the right time,” Abed said.

"'Di namin gustong mag-peak sa start or the middle. Every tournament, marami pa rin kaming natutunan. We're very happy na nanalo kami," he stressed.

The team has no time to celebrate as it is set to participate in DreamLeague Season 22: Southeast Asia closed qualifier on Monday, January 15, and to assert that they could edge stronger teams in the professional scene.

RELATED VIDEO: