UAAP: UPIS survives UE in overtime, UST downs Zobel

Kobe Demisana produced a double-double in his first UAAP game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- UP Integrated School escaped with a 101-94 overtime win over University of the East to open the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, Sunday morning at the Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan.

The thriller marked the return of UAAP high school boys' basketball after a three-year absence brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several players stepped up for the Junior Maroons in the extra period, with Basty Jacob, Marcus Raymundo, Jonas Napalang, Rocco Melicor, and Kobe Demisana all producing to earn a hard-earned win in their first game of Season 85.

UPIS won only one game in Season 82, the last time that the high school tournament was held. That victory also came at UE's expense.

"'Yung panalo namin masaya dahil since 2020, iniintay po namin ito especially sa kagaya ni Kobe na rookie, first time niya to experience this. [We] wanted it more," said Junior Maroons head coach Paolo Mendoza.

Demisana, a 6-foot-8 big man, lived up to the hype in his first game in the UAAP with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, four assists, and two steals while going plus-24 on the floor in his 29 minutes of action.

Jacob led UPIS with 19 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, while Daryl Valdeavilla (18), Napalang (17), and Melicor (16) rounded out the double digit scorers.

JD Malonzo had 15 points for the Junior Red Warriors while Andrei De Leon and Drei Gragasin chipped in 13 points apiece.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas bucked a slow start to down De La Salle Zobel, 56-46.

The Tiger Cubs turned the game around in the second half, overcoming a 17-26 deficit to knot the game at 38 heading into the final quarter.

It was all UST in the fourth, with the Tiger Cubs out-scoring the Junior Archers, 18-8. James Jumao-as led the way as he finished with 17 points and four rebounds.

"Natutuwa ako sa mga graduating namin nag step up sila like si James Jumao-as, JP Pangilinan, si Mark Llemit," shared Tiger Cubs head coach Jinino Manansala.

JP Pangilinan and Charles Esteban also had 10 points apiece for UST while Rhyle Melencio top-scored for DLSZ with 13 points to go with 12 rebounds.

The Scores:

First Game:

UPIS 101 -- Jacob 19, Valdevilla 18, Demisana 17, Napalang 17, Melicor 16, Raymundo 9, Villaverde 3, Cordero 2, Mendoza 0.

UE 94 -- Malonzo 15, De Leon 13, Gragasin 13, Caldit 9, Morales 9, Pangilinan 8, V. Reyes 8, Gatchalian 5, Duque 4, Bagro 3, F. Reyes 3, Isip 2, Flores 2, Roldan 0, Ramos 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18, 40-47, 69-70, 86-86, 101-95.

Second Game:

UST 56 -- Jumao-as 17, Pangilinan 10, Esteban 10, Llemit 7, Bucsit 6, Pantaleon 6, Ayon 0, Velasquez 0, Miaco 0, Buenaflor 0, Tesocan 0, Manding 0, Naron 0.

DLSZ 46 -- Melencio 13, San Agustin 9, Alas 9, Dimaano 7, Melecio 4, Espina 2, Pabellano 2, Sta. Maria 0, Chang 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 8-15, 17-26, 38-38, 56-46.