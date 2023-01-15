UAAP: Bullpups rally past Adamson to open title defense

Nazareth School of National University stretched its winning streak to 28 games. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University opened its title retention bid with a 79-76 come-from-behind victory over Adamson University, Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament at the Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan.

This is NSNU's 28th straight win dating back to Season 81.

Bullpups Francis Herrera, RJ Colonia, Aga Clarito, Reinhard Jumamoy, Pervi Timbang, and Macmac Alfanta combined to turn a 59-70 deficit to just a two-point affair with 3:08 left, 70-72.

Justine Garcia made a deuce on the other end for the Baby Falcons before Colonia drained a two-pointer and Jumamoy knocked in a booming triple for the NSNU lead at the 2:16 mark, 75-74.

Garcia was able to retake the lead for Adamson but Jumamoy and Colonia finished the match with four straight points off a layup, and two splits from the line for the win.

"Credit sa mga boys kasi down kami, talagang tiniyaga nila. Ang sama nung first half namin, after this game celebrate kami and then bukas, back to the drawing board," said NSNU head coach Kevin de Castro.

Jumamoy spearheaded the Bullpups with 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and five assists, while Colonia chalked up 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists. The two combined for 13 turnovers though.

Clarito had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the titlists while Alfanta added 11 points and six rebounds.

Garcia paced the Baby Falcons with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Carlo Bonzalida delivered 14 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University-Diliman dealt Ateneo High School a harsh 85-50 beating.

"Talo kami noong last game namin (last Season 82). Masaya 'yung first game na panalo, yun naman yung sinabi ko sa kanila importante yung first game para makuha namin yung confidence namin," said FEU-D head coach Allan Albano.

The Baby Tamaraws did not need much time to pull away, racing to a 26-11 first quarter as John Rey Pasaol led their romp with 14 points, six assists, and four steals.

Liam Salangsang added 14 points while Kirby Mongcopa chimed in 13 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Dwyne Miranda also got 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Nobody reached double figures in scoring for the Blue Eagles with Lebron Nieto the high man with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field.

The scores:

Third Game:

FEU 85 -- Pasaol 14, Salangsang 14, Mongcopa 13, Miranda 12, Cabonilas 8, Pascual 5, Pre 5, Daa 5, Cabigting 3, Bautista 2, Maierhofer 2, Felipe 2, Burgos 0, Herbito 0, Baricaua 0, Castillejos 0.

Ateneo 50 -- Nieto 8, Salandanan 7, Delos Santos 6, Arada 5, De Guzman 4, Porter 4, Prado 3, Ebdane 2, Adevoso 2, Asistio 2, Santiago 2, Aguirre 2, Tupas 2, Fidel 1, Domangcas 0.

Quarterscores: 26-11, 44-28, 65-37, 85-50.

Fourth Game:

NSNU 79 -- Jumamoy 19, Colonia 14, Clarito 12, Alfanta 11, Herrera 10, Timbang 5, Tagotongan 3, Yusi 3, Perciano 2, Solomon 0, Usop 0.

Adamson 76 -- Garcia 17, Bonzalida 14, Sajili 10, Reyes 9, Medina 9, Rosillo 7, Edding 3, Carillo 3, Mepaña 2, Culdura 2, Abayon 0, De Jesus 0, Perez 0.

Quarterscores: 12-17, 38-45, 49-61, 79-76.