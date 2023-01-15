Pinoy imports triumphant in KBL 3x3 All-Star Game

Filipino imports showed their class in the 2023 KBL 3x3 All-Star Game, beating Team KBL 13-7 on Sunday at the Suwon KT Arena.

Anyang KGC forward Rhenz Abando led the way for the Filipinos, with his dunk at the buzzer putting the finishing touches on the win. He teamed up with Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus guard RJ Abarrientos and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus guard SJ Belangel in the event.

Abarrientos pushed the Filipinos ahead, 7-4, and Belangel's layup made it 11-7 to set the stage for Abando's game-winner.

Team KBL was composed of: Kim Sun-hyung (Seoul SK Knights), Byun Jun-hyung (Anyang KGC), and Lee Jung-hyun (Goyang Carrot Jumpers).

The event was one of the highlights of the KBL All-Star festivities, which also saw Abando win the Slam Dunk Contest. Abarrientos competed in the Three-Point Shootout and in the All-Star Game.