M4: Tictac has message for Arcadia after booting RRQ

Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- When coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado was about to leave for RRQ Hoshi, he and Echo Philippines made a promise to meet at the M4 world championships.

Fast forward 6 months later, they finally had the reunion -- albeit bittersweet, as Echo Philippines downed their former coach in convincing fashion at the Tennis Indoor Senayan.

Speaking to the media after Echo Philippines pocketed the last M4 World Championships grand finals here, head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes had all praises for Arcadia, whose team gave them quite a fight on the world stage.

"Sobrang natutuwa kami na natupad namin ang promise namin kay Arcadia at makapagkita sa world stage. Sobrang taaas ng tingala namin sa kaniya, at nice game," he said.

Speaking about their loss on Facebook, Arcadia said: "Sorry for letting you guys down and thank you for supporting us until the end. Our run ends at 3rd place."

RRQ Hoshi have been to the world championships since its first season in 2019 -- but have always missed the chance to clinch the coveted title.

"Wala naman siguro silang pagkukulang siguro mas maganda ang ipinakita namin," Echo PH captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera said.

Two-time world championship finalist Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno also believes Indonesian teams can still make it big in he world stage.

Echo will be facing Blacklist International on the Grand Finals, to be held at 6:30 P.M. Philippine time.