Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno. Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno made history after Echo Philippines booked the last ticket to the world championship finals.

After clinching the world title in 2021, the 18 year old is the first ML:BB player to book finals appearances in the world stage with two different teams.

Speaking to reporters after Echo Philippines' win against RRQ Hoshi, the M2 world championship MVP looked back at his achievement.

"Sobrang sarap sa feeling kasi ang ibang player hindi pa nagagawa ito eh, kaya sobrang ganda sa feeling na parang ako yung nagli-lead sa kanila dito," KarlTzy said.

From an assassin that could carry his team, the former Bren Esports player has evolved into one of the most threatening tank-junglers as he adapted to the meta.

Now, he has the chance to get his second title, and he shared his vow to his teammates.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala. Promise ko talaga sa kanila na magfa-finals kami. At sana, matupad ang promse na mag-champion kami."

Echo will face Blacklist International on January 15 at 6:30 P.M. Philippine time.