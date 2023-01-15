Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) celebrates a three point shot with forward Grant Williams (L) during the second half of their win over the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 11 January 2023. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE.

MIAMI -- Jayson Tatum scored 33 points as the Boston Celtics overturned a double-digit deficit to extend their lead at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference on Saturday with a 122-106 road victory over the lowly Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics entered the game heavily favored to record their sixth straight victory against a Hornets team propping up the conference table with just 11 wins.

But Boston were startled by a confident first-half performance from Charlotte, who at one stage surged into a 16-point lead at 58-42 midway through the second quarter.

Boston trimmed the gap to just four points at halftime, with Charlotte leading 66—62, Then the Celtics cut loose in a devastating burst of scoring after the break.

The Celtics outscored Charlotte 33-19 in the third quarter to turn the game on its head and maintained a comfortable cushion through the final quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon had 30 points for Boston, while Al Horford added 16 and Marcus Smart 13.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets' challenge with 31 points.

In other games on Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies bagged their ninth win in a row with a 130-112 blowout of the Indiana Pacers.

The win leaves Memphis level with Denver at the top of the Western Conference with both teams at 29-13.

Desmond Bane drained five three-pointers in a 25-point haul while Ja Morant finished with 23 points and 10 assists in an emphatic win for Memphis.

© Agence France-Presse