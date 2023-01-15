Zamboanga Valientes fell apart in the clutch against NS Matrix. Photo courtesy of the ABL.

MANILA, Philippines -- A 25-point outing from James Kwekuteye wasn't enough for the Zamboanga Valientes, as they fell to a 98-88 loss to NS Matrix on Saturday at the Hi-Test Arena in Indonesia.

The swingman from San Beda University made four of his 11 three-pointers and grabbed five rebounds in a 34-minute stint, but the Valientes fell apart down the stretch.

The loss dropped Zamboanga to 3-3 in the 2023 ABL Invitational, where they are currently in the midst of the Batam Circuit.

It was a sorry result for Zamboanga who led 83-81 with 5:34 to go in the ball game. But they surrendered a 15-0 scoring spree to NS Matrix, with Wong Yi Hou making it a 96-83 spread with just 1:11 left in the contest.

Back to back buckets by Jeremy Arthur and Kwekuteye weren't enough as Zamboanga suffered another close loss.

Arthur finished with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals but Antonio Hester was limited to 18 points, taking just 13 field goals. He also had five boards, five assists, and four steals. Skipper Rudy Lingganay had 14 points and eight assists, making four three-pointers.

But the Valientes could not get their reserves going, as their bench went scoreless for the game.

Amir Williams had 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace the NS Matrix, while Tevin Glass put up a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Zamboanga will look to bounce back on Tuesday against the Macau Black Bears.

The Scores:

NS MATRIX 98 -- Williams 25, Glass 24, Ting 14, De 11, Wong CH 7, Wong YH 6, Ong 6, Teo 3, J. Wong 2, Ooi 0, Kuek 0, Heng 0.

ZAMBOANGA 88 -- Kwekuteye 25, Arthur 21, Hester 18, Lingganay 14, Smith 10, Chan 0, Amores 0, Bernardo 0, Belorio 0, Alcantara 0.

Quarters: 24-25, 49-49, 75-69, 98-88.