Photo from Asian Volleyball Confederation

After a stellar performance in the 2021 Asian Men’s Club Championship, national team spiker Jao Umandal is taking his talent overseas.

Virtual Playground, the sports management agency handling Umandal, revealed that the University of Santo Tomas (UST) standout has been tapped to suit up for the Bani Jamra in Bahrain.

On Friday, the agency said Umandal left the country for Bahrain to become the second Filipino volleyball player to play in the gulf region.

UAAP multi-titled and MVP Marck Espejo was the first to play as an import for the same team in 2020.

Several reports also bared that the athlete is foregoing his remaining playing years with the Tiger Spikers before taking the offer.

Aside from steering the campaign of the Philippines in Thailand last year, Umandal was also part of the national team that clinched a historic silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

Umandal also joined Espejo and Bryan Bagunas in the growing list of Filipino volleyball players that brought service to foreign teams.