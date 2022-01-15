Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests during a training session at Melbourne Park, as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, on January 14, 2022. Diego Fedele, AAP Image via Reuters

Novak Djokovic was again detained in Australia on Saturday, after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared the unvaccinated tennis superstar a threat to the public.

Court documents showed the 34-year-old Serbian was currently being detained at an address in Melbourne, as his appeal against deportation is heard.

In a separate court filing Australian authorities argued Djokovic's continued presence in the country "may foster anti-vaccination sentiment" and called for his removal.