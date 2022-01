Roger Gorayeb has a lot of things to be thankful about his stay with PLDT Home despite being replaced as head coach.

Gorayeb was one of the longest tenured coaches in the PVL, spending 8 years mentoring the PLDT squad.

“Napakaraming memories, ano. Eight years ‘yan na walang katapusang maligayang alaala,” he said in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

“Kasi nakapag-build ka ng relationships not just for the management ng PLDT but also to the players involved. Sa dami ng mga umikot na players diyan, maski sa mga import, hanggang ngayon connected pa rin ako sa kanila.

Gorayeb recently bid goodbye to the team as the management began charting a new direction.

But loyalty is one of his Gorayeb's best assets.

“Kami namang mga coaches, nandyan naman kami hangga’t kailangan kami. May mga plano kasi. May ibang direksyon silang gustong mangyari, so wala naman tayong magagawa roon,” he admitted.

"Anyway nakita niyo naman .. hindi naman ako mahilig maglili-lipat eh. 'Yung sistema kasi pag nagpapalipat lipat, nagpapalit palit din... Hindi ko ugali e. Kumbaga, ‘yung personalidad ko, siguro bilang long-time coach na rin, ‘yung loyalty nasa katawan ko, nasa dugo ko.”

He, however, admitted there is still a lot to be done if he stayed with PLDT Home.

“Happy na ako pero, marami pa sanang pwedeng gawin,” he said.