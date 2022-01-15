PVL: Dimaculangan to assert leadership in PLDT Home

Rhea Dimaculangan with her PLDT Home teammates. Photo from the PVL website

Ace setter Rhea Dimaculangan is expected to spearhead PLDT Home in the coming 2022 Premier Volleyball League season with the entry of new players and a new coach.

Dimaculangan is one of the only 4 holdovers in the team now known as the High Speed Hitters together with opposite hitter Eli Soyud, outside spiker Chin Basas, and libero Nieza Viray. She will be the team captain.

She admitted it will be a challenge since they will have to work with new players and adjust to the new coaching system.

"Big challenge not just for me but also for every one of us kasi we need to adapt yung bagong system ni Coach George and at the same time need namin yung familiarity in and out of the court sa bagong teammates namin," she said in the PVL website.

"Pero at the end of the day we need to focus muna sa sarili namin kung paano pa kami mag-iimprove and makakatulong sa team para maabot namin yung goal namin."



As a team captain, Dimaculangan knows she needs to become more expressive both on and off the court.

"I need to be more vocal in providing support sa mga teammates ko and need ko rin na mas makilala sila personally para alam ko kung paano ko sila mabibigyan ng motivation," she said.

Dimaculangan hopes PLDT will be able to improve from their 3-6 record in last Open Conference.

"Expectations ko for this season is better performance and finish for PLDT. But we need to work hard and one step at a time muna ang focus namin hanggang sa maabot namin yung goal namin as a team," she said.