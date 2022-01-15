Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III controls the ball against Houston Filipino-American guard Jalen Green in their game on January 14, 2022. Sergio Estrada, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Marvin Bagley III recorded season-highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 27 points Friday night as the Sacramento Kings overcame a slow start to roll past the visiting Houston Rockets 126-114.

Buddy Hield and Terence Davis combined for 7 3-pointers and 33 points off the bench for the Kings, who won a 2nd straight game for just the 6th time this season.

Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 26 points for the Rockets, who had opened a 5-game trip with a win at San Antonio on Wednesday.

The clubs will meet in a rematch, also at Sacramento, on Sunday.

Wood had 15 of his 26 points in the game's first 7 1/2 minutes, helping the Rockets run out to a 26-16 lead that turned into a 40-31 advantage at period's end.

But Sacramento, playing at home for the third time on a 5-game homestand, overtook the visitors by halftime and never trailed in the 2nd half.

Down 19 with 7:51 to go, the Rockets rallied within 7 on three subsequent occasions, one final time when Wood completed a 3-point play with 2:05 to go.

But Harrison Barnes immediately countered with a hoop, and he, Tyrese Haliburton and Hield combined to hit 6 straight free throws, allowing the hosts to keep the Rockets at arm's length.

Bagley's 26 points came on 12-for-20 shooting and were 10 more than any previous game this season. The 13 rebounds bettered the 12 he'd amassed 2 earlier.

Hield finished with 19 points, going 4-for-10 on 3-pointers, and Davis totaled 14 points, connecting on 3 of his 4 from long range.

Fox, meanwhile, complemented his 27 points with 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

Barnes chipped in with 16 points, while Haliburton contributed a game-high 12 assists, 9 points and 6 rebounds to the win.

All 5 Houston starters scored in double figures, including Jae-Sean Tate, who flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and a team-high-tying 8 assists.

Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points apiece and Jalen Green 11 for Houston, while DJ Augustin added 11 off the bench.

Porter also found time for 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.