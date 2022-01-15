Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis passes, as Phoenix teammates Chris Paul and Ayton defend in their game on January 14, 2022. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 35 points in the 3rd quarter and Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds to fuel the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 112-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis.

Booker drained a career high-tying 6 3-pointers to propel Phoenix to its 5th win in the last 6 games.

Ayton made 12-of-18 shots and his lone 3-point attempt to fall 1 point shy of his season-high point total. He scored 28 points in the Suns' 111-107 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 14.

Justin Holiday scored 25 points and Caris LeVert added 20 points and 9 assists for the Pacers, who lost 3 in a row and 9 of their last 10 games. Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds in defeat.

Phoenix scored the last 8 points of the second quarter to take a 46-38 lead at halftime before bolting out of the blocks to begin the third. Booker made pair of 3-pointers, a long-range jumper and a 3-point play within the first 3 1/2 minutes of the quarter to extend the Suns' advantage to 59-46.

The Pacers turned the tide and Holiday sandwiched 3-pointers around Booker's converted 3-point play to claim a 76-73 lead. Booker countered with a 3-pointer in transition and followed JaVale McGee's two free throws with a bucket before the buzzer.

Landry Shamet drained a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play as part of the Suns' 16-2 run to start the fourth quarter. Phoenix wasn't seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Ayton and Booker combined to score the Suns' first 19 points before Cameron Payne drained a mid-range jumper and McGee made a dunk to give Phoenix a 23-19 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

Indiana rookie Chris Duarte scored 7 points in his return from a 2-game absence following the birth of his daughter. Teammates Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and Jeremy Lamb (sore left knee) did not play in the game, however.