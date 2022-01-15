Dallas teammates Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock celebrate during their game against Chicago on January 9, 2022. Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Luka Doncic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 112-85 road victory over Memphis on Friday night to halt the Grizzlies' franchise-record winning streak at 11 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, Jalen Brunson contributed 15 points, 9 assists and a career-best 5 steals for Dallas, which won for the 7th time in its past 8 games. The Mavericks outscored Memphis 62-30 in the second half.

Marquese Chriss also scored 15 points, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 apiece and Reggie Bullock recorded 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Ja Morant recorded 19 points and 8 assists and Desmond Bane scored 16 points as Memphis lost for the first time since falling 113-104 to the Golden State Warriors on December 23. Kyle Anderson added 12 points.

Doncic achieved his 4th triple-double of the season with a splendid behind-the-back bounce pass to Powell, who laid it in to make it 99-79 with 5:58 left in the game.

Doncic departed at that point and Dallas scored the next 11 points to cap a 17-0 burst and increase the advantage to 110-79 with 2:15 remaining.

Jarrett Culver's follow hoop with 1:41 left ended the Grizzlies' scoring drought at 6:04.

The Mavericks were without Kristaps Porzingis (COVID-19 protocol) for the 7th straight game.

Dallas shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 8 of 32 from 3-point range. The Mavericks had a 52-41 edge on the boards.

Memphis hit 38.2 percent of its shots and was 7 of 31 from behind the arc. The Grizzlies were 13 of 43 (30.2 percent) from the field in the second half.

Dallas outscored the Grizzlies 34-18 in the 3rd quarter to turn a 5-point halftime deficit into an 84-73 lead.

Memphis led 62-54 after Brandon Clarke's basket with 10 minutes left in the period before the Mavericks tallied the next 9 points, taking the lead on Doncic's basket with 7:37 remaining.

Anderson connected on a 3-pointer to pull the Grizzlies within 79-73 with 1:33 to play.

Doncic responded by scoring the final 5 points of the 3rd quarter and the first 4 of the final stanza to give the Mavericks a 15-point lead. Hardaway capped the 12-0 burst with a 3-pointer to make it 91-73 with 9:58 remaining in the contest.

Morant outscored Doncic 15-9 in the first half as the Grizzlies held a 55-50 lead at the break.