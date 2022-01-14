Singapore-based MMA outfit ONE Championship will be handing out $50,000 fight bonuses to fighters who give out the best performances in each of their cards.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the bonus will serve as an incentive to MMA athletes who try their best to finish fights.

"The bonus, we will give in every single show to all the different martial arts we feature," said Sityodtong in an online press conference late Friday following ONE: Heavy Hitters.

Sityodtong said they have given out $50,000 bonuses in the past, but not for every event. This year, they will be handing it out in every show they stage.

"Our main criteria is performance of course, but gameness. Gameness we define as fighting every second of the fight to finish,” he said.

Sityodtong said this means even the losing fighter can win the bonus as long as he has given out a performance worth the praise.

ONE awarded Dagestani lightweight Saygid Izagakhmaev a $50,000 bonus for his submission of James Nakashima on Friday.

Belarusian Muay Thai fighter Ekaterina Vandaryeva, on the other hand, also received a $50,000 bonus for her superb effort despite losing to her opponent "Supergirl" of Thailand.