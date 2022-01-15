Analyst says Magsayo has a 'puncher's chance' vs Russell

Mark Magsayo has his work cut out for his WBC featherweight challenge against reigning bantamweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

Boxing analyst Dennis Principe said Russell is the toughest of all the champions in the featherweight division in terms of skill and experience.

"I still feel right now na medyo napaaga siya kay Gary Russell," said Principe in Noli Eala's Power and Play.

"Or he should have taken 1 or 2 more tune-up fights or aim for the other champions, because para sa akin, as Mark Magsayo is concerned, pinakamahirap among all champions 'yung Gary Russell."

But if Magsayo gets past Russell, Principe said the rewards will surely be great.

"The beauty of a victory kung sakali, yung inaantay niyang stardom, from prospect to a legitimate superstar, in an instant, mangyayari yan kung tatalunin niya si Gary Russell Jr," he said.

Magsayo earned the mandatory title shot against Russell by knocking out Julia Ceja in 10 rounds. Unlike Ceja, though, Russell has quick feet and faster hands.

This doesn't mean Magsayo isn't capable of pulling off an upset.

"I like his chances, it's maybe 50-50. 'Yung puncher's chance, na kay Mark Magsayo," said Principe.